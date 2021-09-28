USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations.

210928-N-TC847-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept 28, 2021) Ensign Sean Freeman stands watch on the bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)
