    C-5 Galaxy Ground Trainer at JBPHH [Image 12 of 13]

    C-5 Galaxy Ground Trainer at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Amelia Dickson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing participated in a C-5 Galaxy Ground Trainer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii in January of 2021. During the ground trainer, organized by the 735th Air Mobility Squadron and the 515th AMOW Regional Training Center, Airmen learned and practiced the skills they need to keep cargo moving throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 Galaxy Ground Trainer at JBPHH [Image 13 of 13], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

