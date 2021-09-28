Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey playgroup builds community for children, parents [Image 1 of 4]

    Presidio of Monterey playgroup builds community for children, parents

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Rosie Hardin, 2, plays on a rocking horse during the weekly playgroup at Army Community Service, Ord Military Community, Calif., Sept. 28.

    This work, Presidio of Monterey playgroup builds community for children, parents [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

