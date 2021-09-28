Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6868887 VIRIN: 211001-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 5270x4679 Size: 8.26 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Presidio of Monterey playgroup builds community for children, parents [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.