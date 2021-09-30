210930-N-ER806-1060

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Sept. 30, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, returns a salute from the crew of the Japan Maritime Self- Defense Force training ship JS Kashima (TV 3508) during a port visit and resupply on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
