PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Sept. 30, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, returns a salute from the crew of the Japan Maritime Self- Defense Force training ship JS Kashima (TV 3508) during a port visit and resupply on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6868852
|VIRIN:
|210930-N-ER806-1060
|Resolution:
|4667x3334
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210930-N-ER806-1060 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT