210930-N-ER806-1060

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Sept. 30, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, returns a salute from the crew of the Japan Maritime Self- Defense Force training ship JS Kashima (TV 3508) during a port visit and resupply on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

