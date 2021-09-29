Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC leadership tours 501 CSW [Image 29 of 30]

    AFIMSC leadership tours 501 CSW

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox II, right, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, recognizes Senior Airman Adrien Tovar, 423rd Security Forces Squadron unit training, at the 423rd Security Forces Squadron bunker shoot house training location at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, Sept. 29, 2021. The AFIMSC leadership visited the 501st Combat Support Wing and its mission partners at the U.S. European Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe Analytic Center at RAF Molesworth, England. The AFIMSC provides base communications, civil engineering, security forces and logistics support that assist the 501st CSW in fulfilling its mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6868714
    VIRIN: 210929-F-IM475-1029
    Resolution: 5580x3724
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    readiness
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    501CSW
    AFIMSC

