    Industrial Hardware realignment brings strength, resilience of team to DLA partners

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Air Force Col. Adrian Crowley, left, assists Tech. Sgt. Lillie Joerger, center, as she furls the unit flag of the Industrial Hardware supply chain at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Sept. 30, 2021, presided over by DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley, right. The IH mission was officially divested to other DLA commands to increase efficiencies in Class IX hardware support and aid other DLA initiatives as of Oct. 1, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Industrial Hardware realignment brings strength, resilience of team to DLA partners, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

