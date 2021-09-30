Air Force Col. Adrian Crowley, left, assists Tech. Sgt. Lillie Joerger, center, as she furls the unit flag of the Industrial Hardware supply chain at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Sept. 30, 2021, presided over by DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley, right. The IH mission was officially divested to other DLA commands to increase efficiencies in Class IX hardware support and aid other DLA initiatives as of Oct. 1, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6868258 VIRIN: 210930-D-XL571-0009 Resolution: 2431x1939 Size: 376.32 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Industrial Hardware realignment brings strength, resilience of team to DLA partners, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.