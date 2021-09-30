Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PXO of PCU Daniel Inouye Visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 1 of 3]

    PXO of PCU Daniel Inouye Visits Aliamanu Middle School

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210930-N-OT701-1003 HONOLULU Sept. 30, 2021 -- Commander Kevin Dore, prospective executive officer of pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) speaks with students of Aliamanu Middle School. Inouye is scheduled to be commissioned in Hawaii later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

    Daniel Inouye
    Aliamanu Middle School
    DDG 118
    PCU Daniel Inouye

