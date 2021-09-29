SrA Marcos Davis Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcos Davis, 18th Communications Squadron client systems technician from Tacoma, Washington was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of October 4 - 8, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

