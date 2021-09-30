Museum Volunteer Chris Paige, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran, welcomes and orients visitors in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is host to a robust volunteer corps, which includes both active duty and military veterans from the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:37 Photo ID: 6866105 VIRIN: 210930-N-TG517-605 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 3.77 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Museum volunteers in action [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.