    Museum volunteers in action

    Museum volunteers in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Museum Volunteer Chris Paige, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran, welcomes and orients visitors in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is host to a robust volunteer corps, which includes both active duty and military veterans from the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Navy Veteran
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Vietnam War Veteran

