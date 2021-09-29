Financial management technicians certify for deployment support

Daniel Rogers the Army Finical Management Command Operation Support Team financial management systems trainer, evaluates Pfc. Joseph Perez, Pfc. Shane Constant and Pfc. San Juanita Gomez, financial management technicians assigned to Alpha Detachment, 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during pre-deployment certification on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29. The unit has been conducting certification throughout the month of September to prepare the unit to support the U.S. Central Command. The evaluation differs from finance’s ordinary training operations due to its focus on the specific skills and knowledge they will need to support their upcoming deployment.
