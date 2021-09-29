Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Financial management technicians certify for deployment support [Image 2 of 2]

    Financial management technicians certify for deployment support

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Daniel Rogers the Army Finical Management Command Operation Support Team financial management systems trainer, evaluates Pfc. Joseph Perez, Pfc. Shane Constant and Pfc. San Juanita Gomez, financial management technicians assigned to Alpha Detachment, 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during pre-deployment certification on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29. The unit has been conducting certification throughout the month of September to prepare the unit to support the U.S. Central Command. The evaluation differs from finance’s ordinary training operations due to its focus on the specific skills and knowledge they will need to support their upcoming deployment.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

