Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line" sequence during a halftime show performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sept. 26, 2021. The Silent Drill Platoon performed for over fifty-five thousand spectators during the halftime show at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks National Football League game. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Marines with Silent Drill Platoon perform for the Minnesota Vikings halftime show.