Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line" sequence during a halftime show performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sept. 26, 2021. The Silent Drill Platoon performed for over fifty-five thousand spectators during the halftime show at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks National Football League game. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6865605
|VIRIN:
|210926-M-KC226-1119
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|19.99 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with Silent Drill Platoon perform for the Minnesota Vikings halftime show. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
