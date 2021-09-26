Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Silent Drill Platoon perform for the Minnesota Vikings halftime show.

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line" sequence during a halftime show performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Sept. 26, 2021. The Silent Drill Platoon performed for over fifty-five thousand spectators during the halftime show at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks National Football League game. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington

