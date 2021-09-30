This graphic was created to accompany Weather Warriors: 26th OWS drives U.S. hurricane forecasts. Airmen from the 26th Operational Weather Squadron provide meteorological data for all tropical storms affecting U.S. Northern Command assets. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:08 Photo ID: 6864082 VIRIN: 210930-F-LC363-1001 Resolution: 2100x1182 Size: 599.35 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weather Warriors: 26th OWS drives U.S. hurricane forecasts, by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.