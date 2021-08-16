Airmen supply Afghanistan evacuees with face masks upon their arrival Aug. 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of noncombatant evacuation operations, the evacuees departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan on multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

