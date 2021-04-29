Financial analyst shows excellence

Airman 1st Class Kyle Kane, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for his Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Apr. 30, 2021. Kane is a member of the squadron’s integration team providing a wide range of accounting services like balancing account transactions, certifying fund requests and volunteering to oversee the 36 million dollar portfolio for services provided by Yokota Air Base; a responsibility normally assigned to an NCO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

