Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Financial analyst shows excellence

    Financial analyst shows excellence

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kyle Kane, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for his Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Apr. 30, 2021. Kane is a member of the squadron’s integration team providing a wide range of accounting services like balancing account transactions, certifying fund requests and volunteering to oversee the 36 million dollar portfolio for services provided by Yokota Air Base; a responsibility normally assigned to an NCO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:47
    Photo ID: 6862962
    VIRIN: 210429-F-BE965-478
    Resolution: 7854x5405
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Financial analyst shows excellence, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    financial analyst
    374th Comptroller Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT