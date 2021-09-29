Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines operate a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 [Image 13 of 15]

    U.S. Marines operate a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines operate a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 within the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    HIMARS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    GATOR
    EABO
    Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

