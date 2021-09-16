Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing: a good way to stay grounded

    Climbing: a good way to stay grounded

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    Buckley Garrison

    Josh Boisvert, a public affairs specialist for Buckley Garrison climbs a boulder problem on Sept. 16, 2021 at a climbing gym in Colorado. Bouldering is a discipline that develops power endurance and allows him to practice proper movement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Kirchner)

