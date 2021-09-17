Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General [Image 4 of 4]

    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General

    CORTLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Brigadier General Peter Riley, the incoming commander of the New York Guard receives the NYG Colors from Major General Raymond F Shields Jr., the Adjutant General of New York during the NYG Commander change of command ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor N.Y. on September 17, 2021. Brigadier General David Warager, relinquished command to Brigadier General Peter Riley, the incoming commander of the New York Guard.

    BG Riley retired from the New York Army National Guard in May 2019 after 30 years of commissioned service. He joined the New York Guard as a Colonel in April of 2020. Soon after joining the New York Guard, Col. Riley became the Commander of Task Force COVID North, a New York Military Forces response to the COVID-19 pan-demic, for 100 days. Prior to retiring, Col. Riley was the Full time Commander for Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) in NYC from 2011 until his retirement in 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by New York Guard Cpt Mark Getman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6862120
    VIRIN: 210917-A-MG123-1101
    Resolution: 2611x3927
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: CORTLAND, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General
    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General
    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General
    New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraq War Veteran takes Command of the New York Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Change of Command"
    State Defense Force
    New York Guard
    "General Officer promotion" NY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT