Brigadier General Peter Riley, the incoming commander of the New York Guard receives the NYG Colors from Major General Raymond F Shields Jr., the Adjutant General of New York during the NYG Commander change of command ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor N.Y. on September 17, 2021. Brigadier General David Warager, relinquished command to Brigadier General Peter Riley, the incoming commander of the New York Guard.



BG Riley retired from the New York Army National Guard in May 2019 after 30 years of commissioned service. He joined the New York Guard as a Colonel in April of 2020. Soon after joining the New York Guard, Col. Riley became the Commander of Task Force COVID North, a New York Military Forces response to the COVID-19 pan-demic, for 100 days. Prior to retiring, Col. Riley was the Full time Commander for Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) in NYC from 2011 until his retirement in 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by New York Guard Cpt Mark Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6862120 VIRIN: 210917-A-MG123-1101 Resolution: 2611x3927 Size: 2.15 MB Location: CORTLAND, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Guard State Defense Force get a New Commanding General [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.