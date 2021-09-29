Military ID card renewal extension set to expire

ID cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort Stewart-Hunter website. Those who prefer to renew their cards in person are urged to schedule their renewals immediately as appointments will fill up quickly in response to the approaching deadlines.

