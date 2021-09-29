Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military ID card renewal extension set to expire

    Military ID card renewal extension set to expire

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    ID cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort Stewart-Hunter website. Those who prefer to renew their cards in person are urged to schedule their renewals immediately as appointments will fill up quickly in response to the approaching deadlines.

    Military ID card renewal extension set to expire

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Military ID cards
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

