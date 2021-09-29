ID cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort Stewart-Hunter website. Those who prefer to renew their cards in person are urged to schedule their renewals immediately as appointments will fill up quickly in response to the approaching deadlines.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6861814
|VIRIN:
|210929-D-AI640-606
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military ID card renewal extension set to expire, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military ID card renewal extension set to expire
LEAVE A COMMENT