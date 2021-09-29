Military ID card renewal extension set to expire

Photo By Molly Cooke | ID cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | ID cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort Stewart-Hunter website. Those who prefer to renew their cards in person are urged to schedule their renewals immediately as appointments will fill up quickly in response to the approaching deadlines. see less | View Image Page

If it’s time for you to renew your military ID card, you should consider renewing it now.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several military ID cardholders with expiring ID cards ran into challenges when it came time to renew. In response, the Department of Defense offered an extension to individuals whose cards expired between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.



The extension ends soon.



“In the beginning of the pandemic, all ID cards, regardless of rank or status were extended to Sept. 30,” said Diane Greenwell, contracting lead for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield ID card sections. “When the Department of Defense renewed the extension it opted to break it down into a couple different categories with different expiration dates.”



Dependents of active-duty service members, Reserve, National Guard, and their dependents, can use their expired IDs until Oct. 31. Retirees and their dependents can use their expired IDs until Jan. 31, 2022.

Greenwell noted that individuals with ID cards that expire after July 31 will not be granted an additional extension after the deadline.



Cards can be renewed both in person, with an appointment, or remotely via the Fort Stewart-Hunter website at home.army.mil/stewart.



“Everyone thinks that they have to come and renew their ID card remotely. There is an opportunity for them to do it online which has been awesome for us,” said David Southerland, Military Personnel Division chief for the Directorate of Human Resources. “The good news is that a lot of our local community has done that.”



Those who prefer to renew their cards in person are urged to schedule their renewals immediately as appointments will fill up quickly in response to the approaching deadlines.



The demobilization of National Guard Soldiers from October to November on Fort Stewart should not affect the ID card renewal process.



For more information visit home.army.mil/stewart/index.php/about/Garrison/DHR/MPD/id-cards-deers.