    Mike Company Final Drill [Image 11 of 14]

    Mike Company Final Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their final drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021. Final drill is one of the last graded evaluations recruits will conduct while at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

