USACE housing team conducts site assessment

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul Districts Matt Clark, Helen Walz and Brittanie Corley work with USACE Huntington District Maj. David Dolan from LRH to finalize a Site Inspection Report (SIR) in Reserve, LA.



The USACE Hurricane Ida response housing team looks to ensure site feasibility as a FEMA temporary housing location.

Date Taken: 09.29.2021
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US