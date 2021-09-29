Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE housing team conducts site assessment [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE housing team conducts site assessment

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul Districts Matt Clark, Helen Walz and Brittanie Corley work with USACE Huntington District Maj. David Dolan from LRH to finalize a Site Inspection Report (SIR) in Reserve, LA.

    The USACE Hurricane Ida response housing team looks to ensure site feasibility as a FEMA temporary housing location.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021
    #USACE #Ida #Hurricane #FEMA

