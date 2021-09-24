Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown Color Guard [Image 7 of 7]

    NWS Yorktown Color Guard

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Susanne Greene 

    NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. – Captain Chris Horgan assumed the duties of the Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex after relieving Captain Jason Schneider during a change of command ceremony held 24 September on Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia.

    This work, NWS Yorktown Color Guard [Image 7 of 7], by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NWS Yorktown Change of Command 2021
    Captain Chris Horgan is NWS Yorktown's newest Commanding Officer.
    Captain Jason Schneider is congratulated by Commander Melissa Chope
    Captain Jason Schneider receives award from Commander Melissa Chope
    NWS Yorktown Navy Chiefs Support Change of Command
    Sailors from Scudder Hall Galley created a beautiful cake for the change of command.
    NWS Yorktown Color Guard

