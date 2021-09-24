NWS Yorktown Color Guard

YORKTOWN, Va. – Captain Chris Horgan assumed the duties of the Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex after relieving Captain Jason Schneider during a change of command ceremony held 24 September on Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia.

