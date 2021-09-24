Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW participates in resilience tactical pause [Image 3 of 9]

    39th ABW participates in resilience tactical pause

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Bradley Doyle (right), a knowledge management technician assigned to the 39th Communications Squadron, high fives participants during a Suicide Prevention Month walk as part of the 39th Air Base Wing’s resilience tactical pause at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 24, 2021. The wing-wide RTP enabled Airmen to connect with one another to form stronger and more resilient teams, ensuring Incirlik AB’s continued readiness to defend NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6861333
    VIRIN: 210924-F-EZ689-1071
    Resolution: 5866x3915
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW participates in resilience tactical pause [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    suicide prevention month
    39th Air Base Wing
    resilience tactical pause
    connect to protect

