    Chièvres Air Fest 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    Chièvres Air Fest 2021

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Jessica Abbas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Chièvres Air Fest took place September 25, 2021 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The Saturday event was the first time the base was opened to the general public in over 25 years. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Abbas, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    This work, Chièvres Air Fest 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Abbas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

