U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ben Burgess, Operations Manager at AFN Kaiserslautern, is given the given a farewell plaque on July 16, 2020. Since 2014, Sgt. Burgess worked with Air Force, Army and Civilian entities to provide local command information to the Kaiserslautern Military Community.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Joshua De Guzman Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:40 Photo ID: 6860931 VIRIN: 200716-F-DP685-1003 Resolution: 4032x1908 Size: 1.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jack of All Trades at AFN Kaiserslautern [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.