    Jack of All Trades at AFN Kaiserslautern [Image 2 of 2]

    Jack of All Trades at AFN Kaiserslautern

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ben Burgess, Operations Manager at AFN Kaiserslautern, is given the given a farewell plaque on July 16, 2020. Since 2014, Sgt. Burgess worked with Air Force, Army and Civilian entities to provide local command information to the Kaiserslautern Military Community.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Joshua De Guzman Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:40
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
