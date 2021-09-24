Change of Command Ceremony NTAG Carolina

210924-N-IN583-001 (September 24, 2021) Raleigh, NC - Cmdr. John B. Horn, gives a speech as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina during a change of commannd ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC. (U.S Navy photo by Erin Newton)

