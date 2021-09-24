Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony NTAG Carolina

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by ERIN NEWTON 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210924-N-IN583-001 (September 24, 2021) Raleigh, NC - Cmdr. John B. Horn, gives a speech as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina during a change of commannd ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC. (U.S Navy photo by Erin Newton)

    NTAG Carolina Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

