Mike Company Initial Strength Test

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Initial Strength Test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.Sept. 24, 2021. In order to even begin recruit training, these recruits must be able to complete a minimum of four dead-hang pull-ups, 44 abdominal crunches in two minutes, and run 1.5 miles in a time limit of 13 minutes, 30 seconds.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

