    Mike Company Initial Strength Test [Image 9 of 9]

    Mike Company Initial Strength Test

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Initial Strength Test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.Sept. 24, 2021. In order to even begin recruit training, these recruits must be able to complete a minimum of four dead-hang pull-ups, 44 abdominal crunches in two minutes, and run 1.5 miles in a time limit of 13 minutes, 30 seconds.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:37
    Photo ID: 6860633
    VIRIN: 210924-M-XU431-1385
    Resolution: 5056x3149
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Initial Strength Test [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    IST
    Initial Strength Test

