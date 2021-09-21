Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ADRD conducts VBSS training aboard USNS Catawba [Image 3 of 5]

    11th MEU ADRD conducts VBSS training aboard USNS Catawba

    USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210922-M-ON629-1077 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) A Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a caving ladder to board the tugboat USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) during visit, board, search, and seizure training, Sept. 22. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6859826
    VIRIN: 210922-M-ON629-1077
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts VBSS training aboard USNS Catawba [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    VBSS
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

