11th MEU ADRD conducts VBSS training aboard USNS Catawba

210922-M-ON629-1077 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) A Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climbs a caving ladder to board the tugboat USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) during visit, board, search, and seizure training, Sept. 22. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, ARABIAN GULF