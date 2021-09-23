Schofield Barracks, HI — Students attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile on September 23, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Green Mile is a 3 mile physical endurance culminating event for the JOTC.



The Jungle Operations Training Course spans 12 days through which students execute a 12 day program of instruction. Subjects focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. Graduates of the JOTC learn tactics, techniques, and procedures required to fight, win, and survive within any jungle environment. The course consists of two weeks of training following the crawl, walk, run methodology embedded within each activity as well as the overall training path. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 21:53 Photo ID: 6859313 VIRIN: 210923-A-PO701-818 Resolution: 4768x3179 Size: 5.36 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile [Image 59 of 59], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.