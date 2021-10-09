Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'A stark reminder:' Division hosts 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    ‘A stark reminder:’ Division hosts 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, delivers remarks Sept. 10 at the installation’s 20th anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, hosted outside McAuliffe Hall.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘A stark reminder:’ Division hosts 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

