    F-22 weapons load competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron load crew loads an AIM-9X onto their F-22 Raptor during the unit’s weapons load competition Sept. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 3rd quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 weapons load competition, by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

