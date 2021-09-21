A 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron load crew loads an AIM-9X onto their F-22 Raptor during the unit’s weapons load competition Sept. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 3rd quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6858772
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-gy014-0500
|Resolution:
|3000x2189
|Size:
|501.4 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 weapons load competition, by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT