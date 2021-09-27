During a 2021 mission in Djibouti, Sgt. 1st Class Brett Johnson, an U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs noncommissioned officer, works with local troops on a training mission. Upon returning stateside, Johnson put out a small fire at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6858233
|VIRIN:
|210630-A-AA000-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|185.73 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze
LEAVE A COMMENT