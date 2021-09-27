Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze [Image 3 of 3]

    Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze

    DJIBOUTI

    09.27.2021

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    During a 2021 mission in Djibouti, Sgt. 1st Class Brett Johnson, an U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs noncommissioned officer, works with local troops on a training mission. Upon returning stateside, Johnson put out a small fire at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 11:06
    This work, Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze

    Civil Affairs NCO Returning from Djibouti Douses Airport Blaze

    38B Civil Affairs Specialist

    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa
    USACAPOC
    Southern European Task Force

