MIARNG practices environmental stewardship, conservation

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard environmental staff pose for a photo while conducting a census on the Kirtland's warbler June ‎15, ‎2021, at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan. The Kirkland’s warbler nests exclusively in jack pine trees, which are found on Camp Grayling, making their conservation efforts critical to protecting the species. (Courtesy Photo)

    Environmental
    conservation
    natural resources
    national guard
    army national guard
    michigan national guard

