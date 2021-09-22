Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson Airman’s heritage fortifies service

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Teresa Guzman, 4th Force Support Squadron self-assessment program manager, poses for a photo with the 4th FSS logo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2021. Guzman has been in for three years and plans to continue her service past her current enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Hispanic Heritage
    SJAFB
    Hispanic Heritage Committee

