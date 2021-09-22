Senior Airman Teresa Guzman, 4th Force Support Squadron self-assessment program manager, poses for a photo with the 4th FSS logo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2021. Guzman has been in for three years and plans to continue her service past her current enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:37 Photo ID: 6858060 VIRIN: 210922-F-LD599-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seymour Johnson Airman’s heritage fortifies service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.