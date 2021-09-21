Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. is training at Fort Dix Range 59B target training mission. This team is training here at Fort Dix during a 3 day mission. This Montgomery County S.W.A.T. is available for call out twenty four hours a day 365 days a year. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to special threat situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, sniper situations, acts of terrorism, high risk warrant service, witness/dignitary protection, and fugitive apprehension. S.W.A.T. works in conjunction with Critical Incident Command, detectives, patrol, and the Training Academy when requested. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI photographer Dan Amburg)

