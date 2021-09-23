AvDet 21-4: 173rd Airborne Brigade touches down in Poland

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yannick Sharras, 37th Airlift Squadron independent medical technician, high-fives members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade at Kraków, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4, Sept. 23, 2021. Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure our regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

