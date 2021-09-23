Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvDet 21-4: 173rd Airborne Brigade touches down in Poland [Image 9 of 9]

    AvDet 21-4: 173rd Airborne Brigade touches down in Poland

    KRAKóW, POLAND

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yannick Sharras, 37th Airlift Squadron independent medical technician, high-fives members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade at Kraków, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4, Sept. 23, 2021. Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure our regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6857883
    VIRIN: 210923-F-PJ020-1614
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KRAKóW, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AvDet 21-4: 173rd Airborne Brigade touches down in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Poland
    86 AW
    AvDet
    37 AS
    173 AB

