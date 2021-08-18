Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554th RED HORSE doubles Wolf Pack Contingency Capacity [Image 4 of 7]

    554th RED HORSE doubles Wolf Pack Contingency Capacity

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 554th RED HORSE construction team creates dummy joints for a sidewalk during the building of a latrine and laundry facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 554th RED HORSE Squadron, assigned to Andersen Air Base, Guam, built the facility to increase the Wolf Pack’s ability to accept TDY and contingency personnel. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 21:41
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    554th RED HORSE doubles Wolf Pack Contingency Capacity

    TAGS

    construction
    8 FW
    latrine
    8 CES
    554 RED HORSE
    411 CSB

