554th RED HORSE doubles Wolf Pack Contingency Capacity

A member of the 554th RED HORSE construction team creates dummy joints for a sidewalk during the building of a latrine and laundry facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 554th RED HORSE Squadron, assigned to Andersen Air Base, Guam, built the facility to increase the Wolf Pack’s ability to accept TDY and contingency personnel. (Courtesy photo)

