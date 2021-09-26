Egyptian State Partner Visit

Members of Egypt’s Air Force made a trip to the 149th Fighter Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, as part of the state partnership program that has been newly established between the 149th and Egypt, September 26, 2021. Brig. Gen. Matthew Barker, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Texas Air National Guard, Hosted the Egyptian delegation as they toured the 149th facilities. During their visit they received information on flight operations and demonstrations of medical response and cyber operations capabilities, discussing ways to combine resources to train together in the future. (Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

