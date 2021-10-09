Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference [Image 2 of 7]

    Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Gideon Battis 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Blackhawks and Chinooks of 25th Combat aviation brigade support 1-27 Gimlets in the execution of IPACC

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6857020
    VIRIN: 210910-A-OG656-595
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.46 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference [Image 7 of 7], by CW2 Gideon Battis, identified by DVIDS

    IPACC CH-47 Chinook Gun Raid
    Chinook Hawaii 3-25th CH-47 47 IPACC Gun Raid

