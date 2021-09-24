Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance in Ironton, Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance in Ironton, Louisiana

    IRONTON, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    IRONTON, Louisiana (Sept. 24, 2021) – Members from FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance walking door to door registering and answering question to the residents of the historically underserved community of Ironton, La. who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 16:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance in Ironton, Louisiana [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

