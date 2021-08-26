Soldiers training with the lightning academy hang from a rope during SPIEs training exercise with a UH-60M from B Co. 2-25th AVN.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6856803
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-OG656-616
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|30.11 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPIES Training Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by CW2 Gideon Battis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
