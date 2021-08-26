Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPIES Training Hawaii [Image 7 of 7]

    SPIES Training Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Gideon Battis 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers training with the lightning academy hang from a rope during SPIEs training exercise with a UH-60M from B Co. 2-25th AVN.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 14:50
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPIES Training Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by CW2 Gideon Battis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPIEs UH-60M Blackhawk UH-60 lightning academy

