    88th RD Celebrates ESGR Freedom Award Winner [Image 2 of 2]

    88th RD Celebrates ESGR Freedom Award Winner

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, at podium, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, talks about the importance of the partnership between private companies and members of the Army REserve and National Guard during an Empoloyer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award presentation to Medtronic in Minneapolis, Minn., Sept. 24, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6856769
    VIRIN: 210924-A-SX453-1012
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD Celebrates ESGR Freedom Award Winner [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minneapolis
    ESGR
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    Freedom Award
    88th Readiness Division

