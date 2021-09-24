Brigadier Gen. Maria A. Juarez, at podium, deputy commanding general for support, 88th Readiness Division, talks about the importance of the partnership between private companies and members of the Army REserve and National Guard during an Empoloyer Support of the Guard and Reserve Freedom Award presentation to Medtronic in Minneapolis, Minn., Sept. 24, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6856769
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-SX453-1012
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th RD Celebrates ESGR Freedom Award Winner [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT