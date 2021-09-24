Colonel Bruce Windhold's Retirement Ceremony

Col. Bruce Windhold, Individual Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Test Center Inspector General and 446th Airlift Wing Process Manager, and his lifelong partner, Michelle Kuelbs, pose for a picture following Winhold's retirement ceremony on Sept. 24, 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington. A retirement ceremony was held to honor Winhold's 37 years of service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
Photo by SSgt Paolo Felicitas