    Colonel Bruce Windhold's Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Colonel Bruce Windhold's Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Col. Bruce Windhold, Individual Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Test Center Inspector General and 446th Airlift Wing Process Manager, and his lifelong partner, Michelle Kuelbs, pose for a picture following Winhold's retirement ceremony on Sept. 24, 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington. A retirement ceremony was held to honor Winhold's 37 years of service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

