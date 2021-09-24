Col. Bruce Windhold, Individual Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Test Center Inspector General and 446th Airlift Wing Process Manager, and his lifelong partner, Michelle Kuelbs, pose for a picture following Winhold's retirement ceremony on Sept. 24, 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington. A retirement ceremony was held to honor Winhold's 37 years of service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6856418
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PK337-1147
|Resolution:
|5180x3813
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel Bruce Windhold's Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
