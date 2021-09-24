Congratulations to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade graduates of Jungle Operations Training Course Class #11-21! We are proud to have another group of Soldiers complete the two week course, learning to survive in the austere Jungle environment, and joining a legacy group who proudly wear the 'Jungle' tab. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 19:26 Photo ID: 6856416 VIRIN: 210924-A-UH335-0011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.69 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th CAB JOTC Graduation #11-21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.