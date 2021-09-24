Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB JOTC Graduation #11-21 [Image 6 of 6]

    25th CAB JOTC Graduation #11-21

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Congratulations to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade graduates of Jungle Operations Training Course Class #11-21! We are proud to have another group of Soldiers complete the two week course, learning to survive in the austere Jungle environment, and joining a legacy group who proudly wear the 'Jungle' tab. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB JOTC Graduation #11-21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th CAB
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    graduation
    JOTC
    Jungle School

