Congratulations to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade graduates of Jungle Operations Training Course Class #11-21! We are proud to have another group of Soldiers complete the two week course, learning to survive in the austere Jungle environment, and joining a legacy group who proudly wear the 'Jungle' tab. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6856416
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-UH335-0011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.69 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB JOTC Graduation #11-21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
