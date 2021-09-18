Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk at former Fort Ord provides public look inside munitions cleanup area [Image 4 of 7]

    Walk at former Fort Ord provides public look inside munitions cleanup area

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    A hiker takes a photo of the Military Operations on Urban Terrain, or MOUT, test site, also called Impossible City, during a guided nature walk inside the Fort Ord Impact Area, Fort Ord National Monument, Calif., Sept. 18. Organizers stressed that the site is off limits, and cameras are present to detect trespassers.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:07
    Photo ID: 6856219
    VIRIN: 210924-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walk at former Fort Ord provides public look inside munitions cleanup area [Image 7 of 7], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walk at former Fort Ord provides public look inside munitions cleanup area

    Fort Ord
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    munitions cleanup
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    Army Base Realignment and Closure office

