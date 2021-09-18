Walk at former Fort Ord provides public look inside munitions cleanup area

A hiker takes a photo of the Military Operations on Urban Terrain, or MOUT, test site, also called Impossible City, during a guided nature walk inside the Fort Ord Impact Area, Fort Ord National Monument, Calif., Sept. 18. Organizers stressed that the site is off limits, and cameras are present to detect trespassers.

