210924-N-LR048-1117 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 16:59
|Photo ID:
|6856213
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-LR048-1117
|Resolution:
|3919x2799
|Size:
|860.06 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210924-N-LR048-1117 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
