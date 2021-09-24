Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, body spar during the company’s Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 24. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne K. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6855947
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-GX379-006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Crucible [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Anne Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
