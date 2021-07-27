210923-N-OL781-1078



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to audience members during the CNO Naval History Essay Contest 2021 Awards Reception held at the biennial McMullen Naval History Symposium at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The five winning essays were chosen out of 78 submissions from across the fleet. The contest was coordinated by Naval History and Heritage Command, United States Naval Institute, United States Naval Academy, Naval War College and Naval Postgraduate School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:29 Photo ID: 6855581 VIRIN: 210923-N-OL781-1078 Resolution: 6564x4335 Size: 19.14 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO History Essay Contest Winners [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.