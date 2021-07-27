Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO History Essay Contest Winners [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO History Essay Contest Winners

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    210923-N-OL781-1078

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to audience members during the CNO Naval History Essay Contest 2021 Awards Reception held at the biennial McMullen Naval History Symposium at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The five winning essays were chosen out of 78 submissions from across the fleet. The contest was coordinated by Naval History and Heritage Command, United States Naval Institute, United States Naval Academy, Naval War College and Naval Postgraduate School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021
    Photo ID: 6855581
    VIRIN: 210923-N-OL781-1078
    Resolution: 6564x4335
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO History Essay Contest Winners [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    CNO
    History
    NHHC
    the United States Navy

