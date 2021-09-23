210923-N-LY620-0064

French Air and Space Force General Andre’ Lanata, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, delivers his farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Half Moone Center, Norfolk, Va. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s warfare development command located in North America, dedicated to preserving the peace, security, and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Waddell)

