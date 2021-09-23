Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210923-N-LY620-0064 [Image 4 of 8]

    210923-N-LY620-0064

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Waddell 

    Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Norfolk

    French Air and Space Force General Andre’ Lanata, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, delivers his farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Half Moone Center, Norfolk, Va. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s warfare development command located in North America, dedicated to preserving the peace, security, and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Waddell)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 10:37
    VIRIN: 210923-N-LY620-0064
    Location: US
    NATO
    ACT
    Change of Command
    SECGEN
    SACT
    HQ SACT

